UNDP Headquarters Crisis Response Planning Team Visits Aweil as Part of Mission to South Sudan to Step Up Recovery Response to Address Community Vulnerabilities

Autres articles
-
Weatherford annonce une conférence téléphonique
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – C & I Leasing Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Pharma-Deko Plc
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – Regency Alliance Insurance Company Plc
As part of the UN Secretary General’s call for action to respond to the famine crisis and heightened food insecurity in South Sudan, UNDP has activated its crisis response mechanism to provide boosted capacity and resources towards joined up humanitarian and recovery interventions that serve the needs of the most vulnerable. The UNDP crisis response […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...