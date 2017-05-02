UNESCO Merck Africa Research Summit – MARS 2017 Call for Applications

Autres articles
-
Human Rights Report on Civilian Casualties – April 2017
-
Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS) Program Furthers its mission to help Arab Member Countries to achieve their full Trade Development Potential through two new projects, in cooperation between ITFC and ITC
-
Central African Republic: Armed Groups Target Civilians
-
New Permanent Representative of Tanzania Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva
-
Le nouveau Représentant de la République-Unie de Tanzanie présente ses lettres de créance
As part of ‘Merck STEM Program for Women and Youth’, the UNESCO Merck Africa Research Summit – MARS 2017 (www.UNESCO-MARS.com) will be held in Mauritius with the aim to empower Women and Youth in Research under the patronage of the Head of State of The Republic of Mauritius, H.E. Ameenah Gurib Fakim. UNESCO-Merck Africa Research […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...