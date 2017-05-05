UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra to address media following visit to South Africa and Zimbabwe

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and acclaimed actress, Priyanka Chopra will hold a media briefing following a short visit to Zimbabwe and South Africa this week. Ms. Chopra’s visit aims to highlight the challenges faced by children affected by violence, both in the region and globally. She will be visiting children-focused projects in Zimbabwe from the 3rd […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...