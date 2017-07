In its continuing efforts to support peace and security in the Abyei area, the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) recovered and handed-over 62 herd of cattle to the rightful owners on 2 July 2017 in Todach. This was a result of the follow-through operations of stolen animals reported by the Ngok Dinka […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...