The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemns the airstrikes in a residential neighbourhood in Derna on the night of Monday, 30 October 2017, that caused civilian casualties. According to information received by UNSMIL, at least 12 children and women killed and three adults and four children injured. The mission offers deep condolences to