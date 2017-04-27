UNWTO Commission for Africa analyses the potential of Chinese tourism in the continent

The capital city of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, has recently hosted the 59th Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Africa. Held between 18-21 April, the Commission included a High-level Meeting on Chinese Outbound Tourism to Africa, where regional representatives debated the potential that the sector brings to the continent. Attended by 21 tourism Ministers from the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...