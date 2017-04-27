Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

UNWTO Commission for Africa analyses the potential of Chinese tourism in the continent


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Avril 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Autres articles
The capital city of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, has recently hosted the 59th Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Africa. Held between 18-21 April, the Commission included a High-level Meeting on Chinese Outbound Tourism to Africa, where regional representatives debated the potential that the sector brings to the continent. Attended by 21 tourism Ministers from the […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


ACTUALITES | INTERNATIONAL | TCHAD | POLITIQUE | CULTURE | EXCLUSIF | Revue de Presse | English News | 中國

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/04/2017

Tchad : La grève suspendue pour 3 semaines à l'hôpital de la mère et l'enfant

Tchad : La grève suspendue pour 3 semaines à l'hôpital de la mère et l'enfant

Tchad : Un général de Brigade prend la tête de la gendarmerie nationale Tchad : Un général de Brigade prend la tête de la gendarmerie nationale 25/04/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Un commissaire de police révoqué pour "intelligence avec la rébellion"

26/04/2017

Tchad : Le massacre des prisonniers est un "coup d'Etat manqué" (ministre Ahmat Bachir)

26/04/2017

Une tentative de coup d'Etat en Arabie Saoudite

26/04/2017
Vidéo à la Une
(vidéo) L'UNDR fête ses 25 ans, Kebzabo s'exprime
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 14/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

Parlement de Djibouti ou chambre d'enregistrement ?

Parlement de Djibouti ou chambre d'enregistrement ?

DJIBOUTI : Lettre ouverte au ministre djiboutien de la Justice et des Affaires Pénitentiaires, chargé des Droits de l'Homme DJIBOUTI : Lettre ouverte au ministre djiboutien de la Justice et des Affaires Pénitentiaires, chargé des Droits de l'Homme 08/04/2017 - Nous les citoyens Djiboutiens

ANALYSE - 23/04/2017 -

N'Djamena : La guéguerre à l'Université entre bureaux de l’UNET, autorités et hommes de l'ombre

N'Djamena : La guéguerre à l'Université entre bureaux de l’UNET, autorités et hommes de l'ombre

La commission du titre de séjour des étrangers : Un organe trop peu saisi ? La commission du titre de séjour des étrangers : Un organe trop peu saisi ? 21/04/2017 - Me Megherbi Fayçal

REACTION - 08/04/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Ennemi de la Nation : Elmi Moussa Hassan, le député-bédouin qui affame la population djiboutienne

Ennemi de la Nation : Elmi Moussa Hassan, le député-bédouin qui affame la population djiboutienne

Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales Djibouti : Arrestations arbitraires et illégales 02/04/2017 - Ali Hassan Mahamoud

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.