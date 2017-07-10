









English News USA should tell ally India not to be afraid of Chines threat of ‘liberating’ Kashmir

10 Juillet 2017



Bengaluru, India Sub:- (i)- USA should wake up at-least after getting open military challenge from Pak-China alliance (ii)- Protectorate is nothing new, the USA also has been keeping Japan as protectorate (iii)- USA should ask India to take martial responsibilities seriously (iv)- USA should nudge India to become super power in order to militarily take-on China and Pakistan combined (v)- If $ ~ 4 Trillion reserve money can make China super power, $ ~ 16 Trillion can make India doubly so (vi)- USA should tell ally India not to be afraid of Chines threat of ‘liberating’ Kashmir (vii)- Rather USA should ask India to retrieve PoK and to endeavor to get all Indian territories from China back (viii)- USA should ensure that Pakistan does not use US aid & supply against India in a war for Kashmir (ix)- After threat by China of instigating independence for Sikkim, the independence of Tibet should be supported by India



--- China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese army’s construction party attempted to build a road in this territory which is under dispute between China and India’s protectorate Bhutan. As per media reports in the article in Chinese government media the ‘Global Times’ Long Xingchun, Director at the Centre for Indian Studies at China West Normal University, said – “[A “third country’s” (read Chinese) army could enter Kashmir at Pakistan’s request, using the “same logic” the Indian Army used to stop the Chinese military from constructing a road in the Doklam area in the Sikkim sector on behalf of Bhutan. Even if India were requested to defend Bhutan’s territory, this could only be limited to its established territory, not the disputed area]”. This is an absurd argument given by China because Bhutan is protectorate of India and Bhutan’s territory (established or disputed where status –quo is legally expected) is the martial responsibility of India to defend. China should know that protectorate is nothing new. The USA also has been keeping Japan as protectorate.



Therefore USA should wake up at-least after getting open military challenge from Pak-China alliance. Pakistan (its NSA Sartaj Aziz) has said on TV Channel that [in view of military alliance of USA and India (as reflected in joint statement during PM Modi’s visit to USA) against Pak’s friend China] a military alliance of China, Russia, Pakistan etc has been formed. To what extent power of USA has reduced (due to betrayal of Americanism) is evident from the fact that since the end of cold war for the first time militarily some countries have dared to openly challenge USA, the leader of free world. Hence it is imperative that Prez Trump should persuade ally India to become military (and economic) super power by recovering Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion ($ ~ 16 Trillion) State-capital through Income Tax as mentioned below (this will benefit USA immensely because in the process of spending this $ ~ 16 Trillion, India will purchase immensely from USA including war material which will boost US economy immensely and will generate huge employment in USA).



The martial spirit of India which got severe beating in 1962 Indo-China war needs to be restored by showing China its proper place by constraining China [through UN as China is a veto wielding permanent member of UN hence is under legal obligation (otherwise china’s veto power should be challenged by India) to go extra mile for resolving martial disputes between UN members] to handover all the Indian territory which is with China [by constituting UN Judicial Commission (UN JC, which China is avoiding because presently India is weak) for boundary settlement which can easily be settled by UNJC as dispute with China (unlike political dispute with Pakistan) is a legal dispute].



Prez Trump will have to persuade (rather pressurize in the interest of their military alliance) India to recover this $ ~ 16 Trillion State-capital because:-



(A)- ~ 1 million Indians (Tax-defaulters / evaders) from whom this Tax money is to be recovered are politically well-connected & powerful therefore even PM Modi (with a clean image and self-projected macho image with 56 inch chest) is also finding it difficult to act



(B)- The self-respect, honor, sovereignty, martial commitments are not important for government of India as is evident from the fact that PM Modi is not demanding (with time bound ultimatum) the removal of Chinese army from India's protectorate Bhutan's territory (which is the martial responsibility of India to defend)



( C)- India is not trying to become military super power because India is not taking Chinese threat (which is real) seriously and is not realizing that the substantial part of surplus Indian military is bogged down in Kashmir doing civilian duty of maintaining law & order. These security forces and even their families are encircled on three sides by the military of China and Pakistan and which can be trapped by cutting approach road from rest of India (Pathankot – Jammu / Banihal road) to Kashmir valley [India should not forget that Pakistan is itching to take Indian military as ‘Prisoners of War’ (POW) as a revenge to what India did in Bangladesh when India in 1971 took 93 Thousand from Pakistani Army as POW).



Here it is needless to say that USA should also ensure that:-



(a)- Pakistan does not use US aid & supply (of money and war material) given to Pakistan, against India in a war for Kashmir



(b)- After threat by China of instigating independence for Sikkim, The USA should ask India to work for the independence of Tibet..



Regards



Hem Raj Jain



(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)



Bengaluru, India



