The below is attributable to Acting Spokesperson Clayton M. McCleskey: U.S. Agency for International Development Counselor Thomas Staal met with President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of Mozambique today to discuss a range of issues, including progress in public health, agriculture, education, combating wildlife trafficking, and improving the business environment in Mozambique. They also discussed the ongoing… […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...