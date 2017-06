The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Livestock Market Development activity, today handed over approximately $800,000 (nearly 18.4 million Ethiopian Birr) worth of dairy processing equipment to 24 grantees operating in the Amhara, Oromia, SNNP and Tigray regions. Through these grants, thousands of smallholder farmers will have access to reliable buyers, and tens […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...