On May 4, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the U.S. government’s Feed the Future Initiative, hosted the 4th Annual Ghana Agribusiness Investment Summit to showcase investment opportunities in Ghana’s agribusinesses. The event brought together business service providers, financial institutions, agribusinesses, farmers, development partners and the Ghanaian… Read more on http://africa-newsroom.com/press/usaid-promotes-investment-in-ghanaian-agriculture?lang=e...
