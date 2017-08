The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and its implementing partner Management Sciences for Health marked the successful completion of the USAID-funded Leadership, Management and Governance project. The five-year project focused on capacity building of public sector health care providers and civil society organizations in Amhara, Oromia, Tigray, and Southern Nations, Nationalities and… Read more […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...