USTDA Connects U.S. Energy Industry to Opportunities in Nigeria

Today, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency awarded a grant to the Nigerian company, Community Social Enterprises Limited (CESEL), for a feasibility study supporting the roll-out of 25 solar photovoltaic microgrids across Nigeria. Together, the microgrids will produce more than 5 megawatts. This project will help Nigeria to capitalize on its tremendous solar energy potential […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...