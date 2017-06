During this week’s Africa Energy Forum, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency signed a grant aimed at increasing electricity access in Zambia. USTDA is partnering with Zambian company Standard Microgrid Initiatives Limited on a study that supports the deployment of containerized minigrid units in rural and peri-urban districts in Zambia. The project is anticipated to […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...