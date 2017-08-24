Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs urges Somalia to continue reconciliation and State-building process

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, visited Somalia from 24-25 August. During his visit, accompanied by the Secretary-General’s Special Representative, Michael Keating, he held discussions with the President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre, Speakers of both Houses of Parliament, the Minister for Constitutional… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/undersecretarygeneral-for-political-affairs-urges-soma...
