Unexplained cluster of deaths – Liberia

On 25 April 2017, the Ministry of Health of Liberia notified WHO and partners of a cluster of sudden deaths of unknown aetiology in Sinoe County. The event started on 23 April 2017 when an 11-year-old child had been admitted to hospital presenting with diarrhoea, vomiting and mental confusion after attending the funeral of a […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...