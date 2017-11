Baroness Northover returned to Angola in November for the seventh time in under two years. Accompanied by HM Ambassador John Dennis, she met with the new Angolan Ministerial team, including Minister of State for Economic and Social Development, Manuel Nunes Junior, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, and new National Bank Governor Massano to learn […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...