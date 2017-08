South Africa will host the 37th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government at the Head Office of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, OR Tambo Building, Rietondale, Pretoria, from 10—20 August 2017. The Summit will take place under the theme: “Partnering with the Private Sector in developing Industry and Regional Value […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...