VC4A Startup Academy: Learning resource for Africa’s rockstar entrepreneurs


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Septembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The [VC4A Startup Academy](https://vc4a.com/academy/) ([https://VC4A.com/academy](https://vc4a.com/academy)) is offering direct access to expertise proven to work for successful entrepreneurs and investors operating across Africa. Founders can take their business to the next level by learning about the latest insights, download tools and listen to advice from 35 experts active in the emerging African… Read more on https://vc4africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/vc4a-startup-academy-learning-resource...

