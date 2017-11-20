Alwihda Info
Vantage Capital provides $12.5 million of funding to Purple Capital, a leading Nigerian property development company


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Novembre 2017


Vantage Capital (www.VantageCapital.co.za), Africa’s largest mezzanine fund manager, announced today that it has provided $12.5 million of funding to Purple Capital (www.PurpleCapng.com), a prominent Nigerian real estate company and financial service provider. Purple Capital is the developer of the iconic 6,000m² Maryland Mall (www.MarylandMallng.com), a neighbourhood shopping centre in the Ikeja… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/vantage-capital-provides-125-million-of-funding-to-p...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


