Vice President of Tanzania and other Government Officials to Meet Investors in September

Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania has formally announced her support and participation in the upcoming Tanzania Oil & Gas Congress (www.CWCTOG.com), organised by the CWC Group ([www.TheCWCGroup.com](http://www.thecwcgroup.com/)). The Congress will gather senior representatives from the Tanzanian oil and gas industry including Governments, international… Read more on https://cwcgroup.africa-newsroom.com/press/vice-president-of-tanzania-and-o...
