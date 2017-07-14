Alwihda Info
Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) is a golden opportunity for Nigerian companies to regularise their tax affairs


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Juillet 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Nigerian companies and entrepreneurs that don’t have their tax affairs in order should act now to take advantage of the government’s [Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS)](https://vaids.gov.ng/) (https://VAIDS.gov.ng), says [Magnus Nmonwu](https://twitter.com/mnmonwu) ([https://Twitter.com/mnmonwu](https://twitter.com/mnmonwu)), Regional Director for Sage West Africa (www.Sage.com).… Read more on https://sage.africa-newsroom.com/press/voluntary-assets-and-income-declaration-sch...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


