As Sierra Leone coped with the aftermath of a devastating mudslide while facing the threat of another slide, World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit offered condolences and prayers. After a mudslide claimed at least 330 lives on the outskirts of Freetown, authorities this week were evacuating people in the same […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...