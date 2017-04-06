WCFGenevaWeek 2017 summoned participants from 30 countries who discussed: Fake News, Reputation, Diplomacy, South Sudan, Global Communities, CSR, VR and AI, Startups, and Education in Communications

The annual event of the World Communication Forum Association “Communication on Top” (www.ForumDavos.com) which took place from the 13th till the 17th of March, 2017, summoned into the world’s global capital – Geneva – a diverse community of professionals from all over the world, in order to discuss the global agenda of the communication industry. […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...