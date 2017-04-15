WFP Condemns Killing of Three Workers in Wau, South Sudan

Autres articles
-
L'UBA renforce son écoute de la clientèle et rend hommage à l'intégrité de son personnel
-
Appy Pie a atteint la barre des 7 millions applications mobiles créées, qui ont été créés avec le constructeur des applications sur la site internet.
-
Journée mondiale du livre et du droit d’auteur : Début du mandat (2017-2018) de Conakry (République de Guin ée), ville nommée Capitale mondiale du livre 2017
-
World Book and Copyright Day: Beginning of the term of Conakry, capital of the Republic of Guinea, as World Book Capital (2017-2018)
-
Somali drought heightens risk to mothers during pregnancy and childbirth
The World Food Programme was horrified to learn tthat three workers contracted as porters by WFP’s office in Wau, South Sudan, were killed during violence that wracked the city earlier this week. The three men – Daniel James, Ecsa Tearp and Ali Elario, all citizens of South Sudan – appear to have been killed on […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...