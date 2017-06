For the first time, WHO’s Regional Office for Africa (AFRO) is convening a meeting of global leaders and thinkers to explore Africa’s healthcare priorities and challenges and find new ways to achieve better health for all. The Africa Health Forum will take place in Kigali, Rwanda on 27 and 28 June 2017. Organised under the […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...