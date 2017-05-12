WHO calls for immediate action to save lives in Somalia

Autres articles
L’USAID favorise la promotion de la transparence des finances publiques en Côte d’Ivoire
Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s meeting with Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia Mo hamed El-Badri
Applications open for WCC’s 1st Africa Eco-School
Press release on Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord Ahmed Maiteeq
France – Libye ; Quai d’Orsay – Déclarations du porte-parole
WHO is concerned by the chronic shortage of funding for life-saving work in Somalia in response to the ongoing drought that has plunged the country further towards famine, disease, and health insecurity. Drought in Somalia led to the destruction of crops and livestock, leaving more than 3.3 million people hungry every day. If the current […]