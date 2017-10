The Government of Nigeria has launched a campaign to immunize 873 837 people against yellow fever in the states of Kwara and Kogi. The ten-day campaign began on Friday (13 October) and mobilizes more than 200 health workers and volunteers. It targets residents aged 9 months to 45 years old. “This campaign aims to ensure […]Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...