Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang announces: At the invitation of Foreign Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Workineh Gebeyehu, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Republic of […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...