Why We are Hopeful About Improving Health in Africa, by Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates

Autres articles
-
The Nigerian Stock Exchange X-Gen News Alert – e-Tranzact International Plc
-
In drought-hit Somalia, children also face potentially deadly measles threat
-
Digital Economy to Create over 3m Jobs, as Nigeria, Others Discuss Road Map in Geneva
-
Signature des deux conventions pour les organisations Programme Alimentaire Mondial (PAM) / Solidarités International (SI ) et Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA)
-
Accountability for rights abuses in South Sudan ‘more important than ever,’ says senior UN official
This week, more than 138,000 vaccinators will fan out across five African countries in the Lake Chad area in a push to eliminate polio in Africa and rid the world of this terrible disease forever. They will take boats across fast-flowing rivers, ride jeeps along sandy ravines, walk crowded street in towns and cities and […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...