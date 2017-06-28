Win an invitation to the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) and be the privileged journalist to cover the landmark event

APO Group ([www.APO-opa.com](http://www.apo-opa.com/)) is delighted to announce the launch of its prize draw to win an invitation at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) ([www.Africa-Conference.com](http://www.africa-conference.com/)). The prize draw reflects the company’s DNA and commitment to supporting journalism in Africa by responding to one of the biggest challenges local professionals… Read more on https://apo-african-press-organization.africa-newsroom.com/press/win-an-invitation-to-t...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...