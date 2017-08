Property developers, suppliers and owners recently got the opportunity to showcase their best projects and services from across sub-Saharan Africa at the Africa Property Investment (API) Awards held on 24 August this year. The awards, which were held at the API Summit and Expo 2017 ([www.APIsummit.co.za](http://www.apisummit.co.za/)), recognised innovation and outstanding achievement across the entire… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...