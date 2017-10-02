









English News Without reconstituting UN, like of 10/1 can’t be stopped by Trump

Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 3 Octobre 2017 modifié le 3 Octobre 2017 - 13:00

Bengaluru, India

Dear Editor



Sub:- (i)- Ownership of 10/ 1 by ISIS more credible than denial of it by US administration (ii)- Trump has so far miserably failed to handle NAME (Syria etc) crises and resultant ‘Radical Islamic Terrorism’(iii)- Without reconstituting UN, Trump will not succeed on foreign policy front



----The entire world-community and Americans will ritually pay condolences for ~ 60 killed and pray for early recovery of over 527 injured in terrorist attack of October 1, 2017 at Las Vegas in USA but unless President Trump does something which will bring this ‘Radical Islamic Terrorism’ (RIT) to an end these pious words are meaningless rather insulting to the Americans killed and injured in 10/1 and to their family and friends.



Though US administration has repudiated the claim of ISIS that this 10/1 was carried out by a recent recruit of ISIS but in such matters the claim of ISIS is more credible. Otherwise also something like 10/1 was waiting to happen given the absurd and dishonest policies of Prez Trump about NAME region (especially about Syria). First in April 2017 USA military strike hit airbase in Syria in retaliation for what Trump called 'horrible chemical weapons attack' on civilians in Idlib (Syria). Afterwards on May 21, 2017 Trump instigated 55 Sunni-Muslim countries (who’s heads of State / Govt were present on the soil of Saudi Arabia) to change the regime of Shia-Iran and finish terrorism allegedly being perpetrated by Shia terrorists sponsored by Iran in Sunni NAME region (including and especially in Syria). This instigation to Sunni-countries was in the back-drop of Sunni-NATO (military alliance of over 40 Sunni-Muslim countries headed by former Army Chief of Pakistan General Sharif). But instead of following-up on his said declared aims and policies Trump has continued to meddle irresponsibly (by air strikes etc) without any end-game policy in NAME / Syria region (hence millions of Muslims are still bleeding & weeping profusely in NAME / Syria region).



The problems in NAME region especially in Syria is a product of failed Arab-spring which West led by USA tried to usher-into half-heartedly and irresponsibly. If USA wants to bring democracy in NAME / Syria then it is not a rocket science. Rather USA has to only carry out election in Syria under the supervision of UN Election Commission (UNEC) after restoring peace through UN Peace Keeping Force (UNPKF). In these UNPKF and UNEC the USA can ask (in addition to other countries) its new-found friend / ally secular democratic India of ~ 1.3 billion people also to contribute millions of people (including military & para-military personnel). But instead of going for a common-sense solution with the approval of world-community the UN, Trump like his predecessor is also pursuing a self-defeating policy in NAME (Syria) region and which (in addition to other factors) has also given rise to ‘Radical Islamic Terrorism’ which has culminated in 10/1 and other such terrorist attacks in Christian West (in USA and Europe).



To be fair to USA (and to remaining Christian West) the veto system in UN does not allow USA to do whatever it likes in the interest of bringing peace in NAME (Syria) region. But USA can always bring-about the following amendments in UN if, being the self-proclaimed leader of free-world, it is really serious & interested in bringing peace to mankind including especially in NAME (Syria):-



(1)- There should be no veto power to any member. Voting rights of every member should commensurate with (i)- Contribution of money, men and material (including and especially martial) by members of UN and (ii)- Records about human rights in member countries of UN.



(2)- There should be International Political Parties (IIP) registered at UN because in many countries (especially in Muslim countries) if politics is left to local people then it ultimately comes under the strangulating influence of the medieval-thinking religious leaders in these countries.



(3)- Merely democracy is not enough to ensure human rights in any country as is evident from the case of India too where in addition to communal rights (rather massacre of minorities) about half of the population (small and marginal farmers) is starving and over 12,000 farmers commit suicide every year and where recently ~ 65 children in one city and ~ 49 children in another city of only one State of India have died due to lack of oxygen & other medical facilities and other such many cases in India of human right’s violations. India can remove many of such problems by removing its poverty if its Government (in pursuance to UN Convention Against Corruption & Black-money) recovers State-capital of Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion ($ ~ 16 Trillion) as mentioned at http://www.alwihdainfo.com/Now-India-bound-to-get-Rs--1000-Trillion-income-tax-as-Delhi-Police-steps-in_a31456.html and http://www.newsnation.in/article/121125-news-nation-disclosure-on-blackmoney-kharabpati-farmers-take-agriculture-route-t.html but Govt of India is not doing it. Hence instead of optional-protocol OP-1 (at UN) there should be mandatory-protocol MP-1 of ICCPR at UN where individual citizen can move UN for securing his / her human rights even by military intervention of UN in any erring member of UN.



(4)- In the interest of finishing pernicious influence of unbridled usurers (unethical interest-earners) there should be one currency for UN with PROPER asset back-up (with central bank at UN head office and its branch offices in member countries).



(5)- Nukes of all member countries should be brought under one command & control of UN for ultimate elimination of nuclear & other WMDs. Moreover UN should not drag bilateral disputes endlessly, between member countries, like Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. No such dispute (including legal & political border disputes and river water sharing disputes etc) should be considered a bilateral dispute rather every such so-called bilateral dispute should be resolved promptly by UN on the basis of standard practices & tenets of international laws.



It is hoped that if not in the interest of the peace and security of the people of USA & rest of the world at-least for the sake of protecting his political power in USA Prez Trump will endeavor to bring-about said reconstitution of UN (because political power of Trump cannot be protected if like of 10/1 take place in USA in future which cannot be avoided if said reconstitution of UN does not take place).



Regards



Hem Raj Jain



(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)



Bengaluru, India





