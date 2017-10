A pioneering initiative leading towards a framework for mineral resource classification in Africa had a kick-off meeting on Monday, 2 October 2017—starting a weeklong series of deliberations of African geological experts and classification specialists. Organized by the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC), the workshop looks into adapting the United Nations Frameworks Classification for Fossil… Read […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...