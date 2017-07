Bani Walid Commits to release, rehabilitate and reintegrate children associated with armed conflicts Within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between UNICEF and the Municipal Council of Bani Walid, signed in August 2016 under the UNICEF’s “Together for Children” national campaign launched in 2015, a five-day workshop is organized for the working team on […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...