World Leaders Recommit to Ending Neglected Tropical Diseases, Citing Remarkable Progress Since 2012

This week, leaders from governments, pharmaceutical companies and charitable organizations convened at a five-day summit in Geneva to pledge new commitments to the collective efforts to control and eliminate neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). The summit coincided with the launch of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Fourth Report on NTDs, showing transformational progress against these debilitating… […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...