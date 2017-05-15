Alwihda Info
World leaders approve joint communique, outcome list for Belt and Road cooperation


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 15 Mai 2017

The forum is the most important meeting on the Belt and Road Initiative since Xi first made the proposal in 2013. It is also the largest-scale and highest-level international gathering initiated by China.


By Li Ning from People’s Daily

World leaders approve joint communique, outcome list for Belt and Road cooperation
Participants in the Leaders Roundtable of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation adopted a joint communique and released an outcome list on Monday.

The roundtable summit was part of the two-day forum held on Sunday and Monday and attended by 30 heads of state and government leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

