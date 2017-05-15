World leaders approve joint communique, outcome list for Belt and Road cooperation

Participants in the Leaders Roundtable of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation adopted a joint communique and released an outcome list on Monday.



The roundtable summit was part of the two-day forum held on Sunday and Monday and attended by 30 heads of state and government leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping.



The forum is the most important meeting on the Belt and Road Initiative since Xi first made the proposal in 2013. It is also the largest-scale and highest-level international gathering initiated by China.