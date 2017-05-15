Alwihda Info
World leaders reach consensus on Belt and Road development


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 15 Mai 2017

"We believe that the Belt and Road Initiative presents an open and inclusive platform for development where all countries can participate, contribute and benefit as equals,"


By Li Ning from People’s Daily


Leaders from 30 countries and key international organizations reached broad consensus on the Belt and Road cooperation as they wrapped up a summit Monday in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the leaders agreed that they would promote international cooperation on the Belt and Road development and jointly tackle challenges facing the global economy. Xi on Monday chaired the Leaders Roundtable of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

In a speech to close the summit, he said the leaders supported closer economic policy coordination and stronger synergy of their development strategies in an effort to achieve coordinated and interconnected development.
"We hope to translate consensus into action and achieve fresh outcomes in practical cooperation," he said. In addition, they hoped to build bridges of people-to-people exchange and deliver better lives to the people, according to Xi.



