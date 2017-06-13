Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

WorldRemit launches with Android Pay to offer mobile-to-mobile transfers to the world’s unbanked


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Juin 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


[WorldRemit](http://www.worldremit.com/) ([www.WorldRemit.com](http://www.worldremit.com/)), the leading digital money transfer service has added Android Pay to its service, offering a new way for WorldRemit’s Android Pay users to send money internationally and reach millions using mobile money accounts. Pioneering a mobile-first approach to the $600bn a year remittance industry, the move sees WorldRemit… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/worldremit-launches-with-android-pay-to-offe...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/06/2017

Cimenterie marocaine : une aubaine économique pour le Tchad

Cimenterie marocaine : une aubaine économique pour le Tchad

Tchad : Le prix du ciment va-t-il enfin baisser ? Tchad : Le prix du ciment va-t-il enfin baisser ? 13/06/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Des améliorations opérées pour démasquer les fraudeurs au bac (Directeur ONEC)

13/06/2017

Tchad : 71.902 candidats inscrits pour affronter les épreuves écrites du baccalauréat en juillet

13/06/2017

Tchad : La mairie d'Abéché offre des repas pour le ramadan

13/06/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Les saoudiens interdisent aux Qatarites l'accès à la Mecque (vidéo)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/06/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Avec la complicité de la présidente Khadra Haid, l'ivoirien Tommy Tayoro a fait un gros caca sur le drapeau national djiboutien

Avec la complicité de la présidente Khadra Haid, l'ivoirien Tommy Tayoro a fait un gros caca sur le drapeau national djiboutien

DJAMA SOULEIMAN ALI PROCUREUR &amp; PROMETTEUR CORROMPU DJAMA SOULEIMAN ALI PROCUREUR & PROMETTEUR CORROMPU 31/05/2017 - Moussa Djama Guelleh

ANALYSE - 12/06/2017 - Emeke E. IWERIEBOR

Intégration des services financiers en Afrique

Intégration des services financiers en Afrique

Le titre de séjour « commerçant », c’est encore possible mais sous certaines conditions Le titre de séjour « commerçant », c’est encore possible mais sous certaines conditions 10/06/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 07/06/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

Une djiboutienne retrouvée égorgée derrière le grand stade : Un crime rituel ?

Une djiboutienne retrouvée égorgée derrière le grand stade : Un crime rituel ?

Theresa May veut instaurer une véritable police de la pensée 05/06/2017 - Mohamed Qayaad

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.