









English News Xi Jinping affirms China’s commitment to developing global partnerships

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 21 Octobre 2017 modifié le 21 Octobre 2017 - 22:36

“China will deepen relations with its neighbors in accordance with the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and the policy of forging friendship and partnership with its neighbors,” he added.

By Liu Junguo from People’s Daily China will provide $1 million worth of emergency food aid to Afghanistan via the World Food Programme (WFP) to help local people get through the food crisis, Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Yao Jing said on Monday, two days before Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed the country’s active commitment to developing global partnerships.



“China has actively developed global partnerships and expanded the convergence of interests with other countries,” Xi stressed in his report to the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).



“No country can alone address the many challenges facing mankind; no country can afford to retreat into self-isolation,” he explained.



The president also pledged that China will promote coordination and cooperation with other major countries and work to build a framework for major country relations featuring overall stability and balanced development.



“China will deepen relations with its neighbors in accordance with the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and the policy of forging friendship and partnership with its neighbors,” he added.



Xi also vowed that China will, guided by the principle of upholding justice while pursuing shared interests and the principle of sincerity, honesty, affinity and good faith, work to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries.



Underlining that China’s development does not pose a threat to any other country, he declared that “no matter what stage of development it reaches, China will never seek hegemony or engage in expansion.”



The helpful hand lent by China to Afghanistan is a miniature of Chinese diplomacy. The country, over the years, has committed itself to narrowing the North-South gap by assisting the developing nations, especially the least developed countries.



In today’s world challenged by interwoven geopolitical factors and unprecedented changes, China plays an important and eye-catching role with its active participation in global governance and building of the community of shared future for mankind.



Pic:

A medical team sent by China is offering volunteer treatment in a city of northern Laos for local public in July, 2017. (Photo by Zhang Zhiwen from People’s Daily)



Dans la même rubrique : < > New contradiction reflects aspirations for better life China treats domestic, foreign firms equally in policy-making: official Over 700 million Chinese students benefit from government aid funds