Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Xi Jinping affirms China’s commitment to developing global partnerships


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 21 Octobre 2017 modifié le 21 Octobre 2017 - 22:36

“China will deepen relations with its neighbors in accordance with the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and the policy of forging friendship and partnership with its neighbors,” he added.


By Liu Junguo from People’s Daily

Xi Jinping affirms China’s commitment to developing global partnerships
China will provide $1 million worth of emergency food aid to Afghanistan via the World Food Programme (WFP) to help local people get through the food crisis, Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Yao Jing said on Monday, two days before Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed the country’s active commitment to developing global partnerships.

“China has actively developed global partnerships and expanded the convergence of interests with other countries,” Xi stressed in his report to the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

“No country can alone address the many challenges facing mankind; no country can afford to retreat into self-isolation,” he explained.

The president also pledged that China will promote coordination and cooperation with other major countries and work to build a framework for major country relations featuring overall stability and balanced development.

“China will deepen relations with its neighbors in accordance with the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and the policy of forging friendship and partnership with its neighbors,” he added.

Xi also vowed that China will, guided by the principle of upholding justice while pursuing shared interests and the principle of sincerity, honesty, affinity and good faith, work to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries.

Underlining that China’s development does not pose a threat to any other country, he declared that “no matter what stage of development it reaches, China will never seek hegemony or engage in expansion.”

The helpful hand lent by China to Afghanistan is a miniature of Chinese diplomacy. The country, over the years, has committed itself to narrowing the North-South gap by assisting the developing nations, especially the least developed countries.

In today’s world challenged by interwoven geopolitical factors and unprecedented changes, China plays an important and eye-catching role with its active participation in global governance and building of the community of shared future for mankind.

Pic:
A medical team sent by China is offering volunteer treatment in a city of northern Laos for local public in July, 2017. (Photo by Zhang Zhiwen from People’s Daily)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/10/2017

Des soldats tchadiens en lutte contre Boko Haram redéployés aux frontières

Des soldats tchadiens en lutte contre Boko Haram redéployés aux frontières

Le souffle de l'harmattan, l'évènement qui mettra en visibilité la littérature tchadienne Le souffle de l'harmattan, l'évènement qui mettra en visibilité la littérature tchadienne 20/10/2017

Populaires

Des soldats tchadiens en lutte contre Boko Haram redéployés aux frontières

21/10/2017

Tchad : Au Salamat, le conseil régional du MPS s'active pour les élections législatives et locales

21/10/2017

PMA: Adesina va créer un fonds pour les jeunes agriculteurs et les agripreneurs

21/10/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La fondation grand coeur au chevet des femmes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/10/2017 - Farid Messaoudi

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens 08/10/2017 - YAYA ALLATCHI

ANALYSE - 17/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle

17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle

Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie 16/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet 02/10/2017 - Ondoua Paulin

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.