Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Xi Jinping’s conclusion on new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics a wise judgement: scholars


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 24 Octobre 2017 modifié le 23 Octobre 2017 - 23:24

China has basically made it possible for people to live well-off lives, but the definition of a better life has also been expanded , Xie said, the public has not only material and cultural needs, but also increasing demands for democracy, rule of law, fairness and justice, security, and a better environment.


By Liu Junguo from People’s Daily

Xi Jinping’s conclusion on new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics a wise judgement: scholars
The conclusion that socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era drawn by Chinese President Xi Jinping is a wise judgement based on reality as well as historic changes, two veteran scholars said in an article published on the People’s Daily on Friday.

With decades of hard work, socialism with Chinese characteristics has crossed the threshold into a new era. This is a new historic juncture in China's development. Xi declared in his report to the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday.

This is a correct conclusion considering the reality of China’s development, commented Xie Chuntao, professor with the Party School of the CPC Central Committee.

After nearly 40 years of development since the launch of the reform and opening up policy, China has become a global leader in terms of economic and technological strength, defense capabilities, and comprehensive national strength, the professor pointed out.

China’s international standing has risen as never before, President Xi also stressed in his report on behalf of the 18th CPC Central Committee, elaborating that our Party, our country, our people, our army, and our nation have changed in ways without precedent.

Such changes, according to Xie, also served as a vital evidence to prove that the socialism with Chinese characteristics has really come to a new time.

Han Qingxiang, also a professor of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, believed that it is the historic achievements and historic changes China has undergone which propel the socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era.

“The judgement on the new era is also grounded on the evolution of the principal contradiction facing Chinese society,” Xie added.

As socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, the principal contradiction facing Chinese society has evolved. What we now face is the contradiction between unbalanced and inadequate development and the people's ever-growing needs for a better life, President Xi highlighted in his report.

Previously the principal contradiction was described as one between "the ever-growing material and cultural needs of the people and backward social production".

China has basically made it possible for people to live well-off lives, but the definition of a better life has also been expanded , Xie said, the public has not only material and cultural needs, but also increasing demands for democracy, rule of law, fairness and justice, security, and a better environment.

From the long-term, the unbalanced and inadequate development in China still constrains the country to meet the people’s increasing needs for a better life. This reality will direct the country to adopt a more comprehensive and balanced development approach, and better satisfy the public’s demand for a more prosperous life, Xie noted.

Han believed the new judgement made in the new historic juncture will endow the theory of socialism with Chinese characteristics with stronger vitality.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/10/2017

Tchad : commémoration prochaine du centenaire du massacre au coupe-coupe en 1917

Tchad : commémoration prochaine du centenaire du massacre au coupe-coupe en 1917

Des soldats tchadiens en lutte contre Boko Haram redéployés aux frontières Des soldats tchadiens en lutte contre Boko Haram redéployés aux frontières 21/10/2017

Populaires

Création d'un centre de prévention de l'extrémisme à N'djamena, Tchad

24/10/2017

Tchad : Le directeur du journal "Le Visionnaire" entendu par le procureur

23/10/2017

Burundi: L’UE renouvelle les sanctions jusqu’au 31 octobre 2018

23/10/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La fondation grand coeur au chevet des femmes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/10/2017 - Farid Messaoudi

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens 08/10/2017 - YAYA ALLATCHI

ANALYSE - 23/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Violences conjugales – Absence de plainte pénale : le préfet est tenu à renouveler le titre de séjour

Violences conjugales – Absence de plainte pénale : le préfet est tenu à renouveler le titre de séjour

Algériens : NON, la note du 25 octobre 2016 relative à l’acquisition de la nationalité française n’a rien changé pour vous ! Algériens : NON, la note du 25 octobre 2016 relative à l’acquisition de la nationalité française n’a rien changé pour vous ! 21/10/2017 - Farid Messaoudi

REACTION - 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet 02/10/2017 - Ondoua Paulin

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.