Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Xi calls for joint efforts to turn Belt and Road into path for peace, prosperity


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 16 Mai 2017 modifié le 16 Mai 2017 - 13:02

"The Silk Road spirit has become a great heritage of human civilization," he added.
In his speech, Xi announced to scale up financing support for the Belt and Road Initiative by contributing an additional 100 billion yuan ($14.5 billion) to the Silk Road Fund.


People’s Daily

President Xi Jinping called for joint efforts to build the Belt and Road into a road for peace, prosperity, openness, innovation and civilization on Sunday, May 14.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the two-day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. More than 1,500 representatives across the world are attending the forum.

The Belt and Road Initiative is "a project of the century" that will benefit people across the world, Xi said.

"Spanning thousands of miles and years, the ancient silk routes embody the spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit," Xi told the audience.

"The Silk Road spirit has become a great heritage of human civilization," he added.
In his speech, Xi announced to scale up financing support for the Belt and Road Initiative by contributing an additional 100 billion yuan ($14.5 billion) to the Silk Road Fund.

"The China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China will set up special lending schemes respectively worth RMB 250 billion equivalent and RMB 130 billion equivalent to support Belt and Road cooperation on infrastructure, industrial capacity and financing," Xi said.

The Belt and Road Initiative, put forward by Xi in 2013, aims to boost interconnection and trade between Asia and the rest of the world.
A total of 29 foreign heads of state and government leaders are attending the forum, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Other delegates include officials, entrepreneurs, financiers and journalists from over 130 countries, and representatives of key international organizations, such as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/05/2017

Tchad : Accusé de "détournement de fonds ", le maire de la ville de Biltine écroué

Tchad : Accusé de "détournement de fonds ", le maire de la ville de Biltine écroué

Tchad : Des tirs en l'air pour disperser la bataille entre recrues de l'armée Tchad : Des tirs en l'air pour disperser la bataille entre recrues de l'armée 15/05/2017

Populaires

Tchad : Accusé de "détournement de fonds ", le maire de la ville de Biltine écroué

15/05/2017

Tchad : L'Etat Major de l'armée minimise l'incident de Moussoro, aucune victime

15/05/2017

Le Président Buhari est-il mort??

15/05/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Un effectif de 5000 hommes dans l'opposition tchadienne, selon le gouvernement libyen
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/05/2017 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : "Notre réquisitoire contre la complicité active", Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : "Notre réquisitoire contre la complicité active", Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Blanchiment d’argent sale au Grand Bara: Comment la société Green Enesys qui ne dispose que d'un patrimoine financier de 18 000 euros peut-elle investir 360 millions d'euros dans le projet de la centrale solaire de 300 MW du Grand Bara ? Blanchiment d’argent sale au Grand Bara: Comment la société Green Enesys qui ne dispose que d'un patrimoine financier de 18 000 euros peut-elle investir 360 millions d'euros dans le projet de la centrale solaire de 300 MW du Grand Bara ? 06/05/2017 - Mouvement patriotique "IOG doit partir"

ANALYSE - 13/05/2017 - Firdos Ahmat

Congo Brazzaville: Le Président éternel nie toute crise post électorale

Congo Brazzaville: Le Président éternel nie toute crise post électorale

Traitement inhumain, cruel et sadique des réfugiés syriens par le régime algérien Traitement inhumain, cruel et sadique des réfugiés syriens par le régime algérien 12/05/2017 - Farid Mnebhi

REACTION - 05/05/2017 -

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Cameroun: Les confidences de Me François Xavier Menye Ondo sur sur l'affaire Esono Edjo

Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? Centrafrique : FPRC, un aveu de faiblesse ou une reprise en main? 03/05/2017 - Abdoulaye Ngamende

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.