Xi calls for synergizing development strategies among BRICS countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on BRICS countries to synergize their development strategies to stimulate each member's growth potential.



Xi made the remarks while addressing the ninth BRICS summit in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, which was also attended by leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.



The five countries should find areas where their respective development policies and priorities converge, and work to build a big market for trade and investment, achieve smooth flow of currency and finance, and realize infrastructure connectivity, Xi said.



(Source: People’s Daily)