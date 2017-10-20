Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Xi's new thought the soul runs throughout the Congress report


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 20 Octobre 2017 modifié le 20 Octobre 2017 - 19:18

More than one century ago, some people hold the view that China’s backwardness was mainly due to the country’s outdated technology, system and mindset. However, China now contributes an average of 30 percent to global economic growth, having surpassed the total growth rate of the US, the Euro zone and Japan.


By Fan Zhengwei from People's Daily

Xi's new thought the soul runs throughout the Congress report
The Chinese Communists mainly represented by Xi Jinping have created Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The Thought is the soul running throughout the report delivered at the opening of the 19th CPC National Congress. It has embarked on a "new era" for Socialism with Chinese Characteristics, integrated the "new mission" for CPC and started a "new journey" for comprehensively building a great and modern socialist country.

Theoretical innovation is of utmost importance in the report, which served as the realm of the new thought. The Thought builds on and further enriches Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development. 

This important thought represents the latest achievement in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, and is an important component of the system of theories of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

In the last five years, China underwent historical reforms and made great achievements thanks to the guidance of a new way of thinking.

It is this new way of thinking that brings the understanding of socialism with Chinese characteristics to a new height. When the tenets of such modern thought are applied, a nation can carry out comprehensive and deeper reforms, while promoting economic, political, cultural, social, and ecological development. 

Also guided by the new thinking, China devotes itself to implementing the Four Comprehensives, while building a stronger army and achieving major-country diplomacy forged with distinct Chinese features in order to move forward with new type of international relations.

As a result, the CPC is equipped with the tools to lead people to achieve victory in today's rapidly changing environment. 

"China will become a great country, in every aspect," said Xi, when stressing the historical responsibilities shouldered by CPC members.

More than one century ago, some people hold the view that China’s backwardness was mainly due to the country’s outdated technology, system and mindset. However, China now contributes an average of 30 percent to global economic growth, having surpassed the total growth rate of the US, the Euro zone and Japan.

Meanwhile, in the past five years, Xi's policy has not only inspired historic changes in China, but has captured worldwide attention for its profound thinking and political wisdom.

The book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has sold 6.42 million copies in 21 languages in more than 160 countries and regions, making it one of the most influential works by a nation's leader.

A few days ago, the producer of the Discovery’s documentary "China: Time of Xi" stated that policies made by President Xi Jinping in the past five years have shown innovation based on previous thoughts, which have made a new milestone in Chinese history.

The Thought not only explains why China has become strong, but also offers Chinese solutions to global challenges.


Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Vendredi 20 Octobre 2017 - 19:18 China's new era full of expectations

Jeudi 19 Octobre 2017 - 23:08 Op-ed: World keen to understand China’s success through the Party Congress

Jeudi 19 Octobre 2017 - 23:08 Hangzhou growing ‘smarter’ thanks to AI technology

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/10/2017

Tchad : évolution au Salamat, un second commandant tué, renforts sur place

Tchad : évolution au Salamat, un second commandant tué, renforts sur place

Tchad : conflit intercommunautaire sanglant au Salamat Tchad : conflit intercommunautaire sanglant au Salamat 18/10/2017

Populaires

Kadhafi a demandé à Brejnev de se convertir à l'Islam moyennant 2 milliards de dollars.

19/10/2017

Cameroun:Les consommateurs exigent 100 millions de francs cfa à Orange Cameroun

20/10/2017

Tchad : Evolution de la situation épidémiologique du choléra dans la ville d’Am-Timan et ses environs

19/10/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : La fondation grand coeur au chevet des femmes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 18/10/2017 - Farid Messaoudi

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Algériens : l’article 30-3 du code civil signe-t-il la fin de la déclaration de la nationalité française par filiation ?

Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens Tchad : la décision de Trump doit unir les tchadiens 08/10/2017 - YAYA ALLATCHI

ANALYSE - 17/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle

17 octobre 1961 – Crime d’État : Pour une loi mémorielle

Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie Titre de séjour : Violences conjugales et rupture de la communauté de vie 16/10/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 12/10/2017 - ADIDA Hassayoun

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM : Le Premier ministre, Chef du gouvernement convoque les riverains, les ex-employés et le patronat.

Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet Cameroun : Les non-dits de la mort du chef traditionnel de Nkolnguet 02/10/2017 - Ondoua Paulin

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.