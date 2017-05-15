Alwihda Info
Xi's speech on Belt and Road Forum hailed by delegates


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 15 Mai 2017 modifié le 15 Mai 2017 - 18:48

By Pei Guangjiang, Huang Fahong from People’s Daily

Xi's speech on Belt and Road Forum hailed by delegates
The keynote speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation, with rich content and broad horizon, shows China’s strong sense of responsibility as a major country, domestic and overseas delegates attending the meeting hailed.

In his speech delivered on Sunday, Xi elaborated the Silk Road spirit, sum up the achievements of the Belt and Road development, and depicted the magnificent blueprint of the initiative. The Belt and Road construction has ushered in a new chapter as a result.

“The glory of the ancient silk routes shows that geographical distance is not insurmountable. If we take the first courageous step towards each other, we can embark on a path leading to friendship, shared development, peace, harmony and a better future,” he stressed.

"It suggests a new era not only for the Belt and Road construction, but also the common development of the world," praised Stephen Perry, Chairman of the UK-based 48 Group Club. What he said was agreed by other attendants.

“The historical experience of cooperation among countries linked by the ancient Silk Road through Asia, Europe and Africa is important in the 21st century when the world is facing very serious challenges,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the opening ceremony.

Russia appreciates China's proposal of the Belt and Road initiative since cooperation among different countries is still important in modern world, he added.

Xi's speech has a rich content and broad horizon, Martin Jacques, senior researcher at Department of Politics and International Studies (POLIS) under Cambridge University told the People's Daily.

He said Xi's call upon people with different ideologies and skin colors for common development is completely different with the rising tide of anti-globalization in many western countries for his stress on unity, cooperation and inclusiveness.

Executive Chairman Jack Ma of Alibaba Group said that Xi's speech has reflected China’s strong sense of responsibility as a major power.

"Aiming at inheriting the Silk Road spirit and addressing the current challenges faced by mankind, the Belt and Road development has went beyond the scope of countries and regions,” Ma stressed, adding that its mission is to bring more energy, equality and all-shared benefits to the world.


"The Belt and Road development opened a new approach for win-win cooperation between the countries," said Mushahid Hussain, Chairman of the Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under Pakistani Parliament.

Pakistan appreciates China's spirit to share development fruits with each country through the joint construction of the CPEC, part of the open and inclusive Belt and Road routes, he added.

Multilateralism and economic globalization are of significant meaning, former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin said, adding that many countries now hope to engage into the “Belt and Road” initiative.

"In addition to China, I hope each country could open their polices to a greater extent," stressed Raffarin, who was also in China for the forum as representative of the French President.

