Xi says Belt and Road forum fruitful

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation has achieved positive outcomes over the past two days.



A total of 68 nations and international organizations have signed cooperation agreements with China on the Belt and Road, Xi told reporters at the end of the first forum in Beijing.



A list of more than 270 outcomes was formulated, he said. These outcomes will lend strong support to the building of the Belt and Road, and serve to boost confidence from all parties to advance cooperation, he said.