Xi says Belt and Road open to nations beyond Asia, Europe, Africa

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday the Belt and Road Initiative focuses on the Asian, European and African countries, but is also open to all other countries.



"All countries, from either Asia, Europe, Africa or the Americas, can be international cooperation partners of the Belt and Road Initiative," Xi said when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.



Pursuit of the initiative is based on extensive consultation and its benefits will be shared by all countries involved, he said.



So far, the initiative has won support from more than 100 countries and international organizations, of which over 40 have signed cooperation agreements with China.