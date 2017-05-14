Alwihda Info
Xi says mankind challenged by deficit in peace, development, governance


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 14 Mai 2017 modifié le 14 Mai 2017 - 15:19

By Li Ning from People’s Daily

Deficit in peace, development and governance poses a daunting challenge to mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday.

He spoke of a world "fraught with challenges" in a keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. Humankind has reached an age of great progress, great transformation and profound changes, Xi said.

Global growth requires new drivers, development needs to be more inclusive and balanced, and the gap between the rich and the poor needs to be narrowed, he noted. He also pointed out that hotspots in some regions are causing instability and that terrorism is rampant.

