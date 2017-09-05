









English News Xiamen Summit ushers BRICS cooperation into bright future

5 Septembre 2017

“Treating each other as equals and seeking common ground while shelving differences; taking a results-oriented, innovative approach to make our cooperation benefit all; developing ourselves to help others with the well-being of the world in our mind,” Chinese President Xi Jinping summarized three key inspirations from BRICS evolution in the past decade in his keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum on September 3.

By Du Yifei from People’s Daily The anticipated BRICS Leaders Xiamen Declaration was published on 4th of September. The 71-point declaration covers more than 60 outcome documents and 100 action plans. The high-quality document has made Xiamen Summit a shining milestone.

The BRICS Leaders Xiamen Declaration covers more agendas than the previous summits did.

“We will energize our practical cooperation to boost development of BRICS countries, enhance communication and coordination in improving global economic governance to foster a more just and equitable international economic order, emphasize fairness and justice to safeguard international and regional peace and stability, and embrace cultural diversity and promote people - to - people exchanges to garner more popular support for BRICS cooperation through deepened traditional friendships,” the BRICS members pledged in the declaration. The consensus on four areas also points a way for future BRICS cooperation.

The declaration includes more than 60 cooperation initiatives covering four major areas, namely BRICS practical economic cooperation, global economic governance, international peace and security, as well as people-to-people exchanges. Those proposals will cement the basis of cooperation and propel the implementation of related departments of each country.



In addition, the declaration has expressed its attitude on global hotspot topics such as economic globalization, anti-protectionism and the nuclear test launched by the DPRK.

In short, the BRICS Leaders Xiamen Declaration is a summary of the BRICS cooperation in the last decade, while at the same time a trailblazer for the collaboration in the next 10 years.

“We resolve to foster a global economic governance architecture that is more effective and reflective of current global economic landscape, increasing the voice and representation of emerging markets and developing economies,” said the declaration, conveying to the world the common faith of the BRICS countries to promote the reform of global governance system.

As a significant innovation of the summit, the “BRICS Plus” cooperation approach has also been written into the declaration.



The next day, he stressed the importance to build stronger BRICS partnership for a brighter future when delivering speech at the Plenary Session of the BRICS Xiamen Summit.



The two speeches of Xi not only reviewed the BRICS cooperation in the last decade, but also depicted the blueprint of the BRICS’ future development and ushered BRICS cooperation into its second “golden decade”.



The Washington Post, in its report on Xi’s speech, described that China has become a champion of free trade at a time when protectionist sentiments are on the rise in Western countries, saying BRICS nations had led the way in increasing the say of emerging economies and developing countries.



Xi’s keynote speech has made the world realize that aim of the reform on global economic governance advocated by China and other BRICS countries is to make the current system fairer and more reasonable, said Zivadin Jovanovic, president of the Belgrade Forum for the World of Equals.



According to Pakistan Observer, Xiamen Summit is the most important meeting since the establishment of the BRICS mechanism. With more visions and plans to be proposed during the meeting, the 5 countries will be closely connected together to an unprecedented degree. They will play a vital role in maintaining world stability and economic growth.







