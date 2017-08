On August 1, 2017, State Councilor Yang Jiechi met in Beijing with visiting Foreign Minister Ousainou Darboe of Gambia. Yang Jiechi expressed that since China and Gambia resumed diplomatic relations in March, 2016, bilateral cooperation in various fields has been comprehensively recovered and advanced. China is willing to, together with Gambia, cement political mutual trust, […]http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...