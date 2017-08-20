Youtap launches mobile money QR code solution and apps for growth markets in Africa and Asia

Youtap ([www.Youtap.com](http://www.youtap.com/)), a global provider of contactless mobile payments and financial services software, has launched a QR code solution and smartphone apps for mobile money services in Africa and Asia. Youtap’s solution enables customer-initiated or merchant-initiated QR code payments for smartphones and smart point-of-sale devices. The solution conforms to the BharatQR… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/youtap-launches-mobile-money-qr-code-solution-and-...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...